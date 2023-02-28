Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $93.74. Approximately 125,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 396,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 0.09.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,614,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 35,393 shares valued at $2,964,931. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

