Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 101.76 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.44. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.72 ($1.44).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

