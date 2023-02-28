Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Down to $93.33

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.33, but opened at $90.65. Dorman Products shares last traded at $93.14, with a volume of 4,579 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Dorman Products Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.42.

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

