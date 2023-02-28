Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Down 2.2 %

Dorman Products stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.28. 27,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,830. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dorman Products by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dorman Products by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.