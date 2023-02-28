Donna Dubinsky Acquires 3,995 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twilio Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $176.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

