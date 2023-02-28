Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Northcoast Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Northcoast Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.73.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $295.63 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $448.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

