Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Northcoast Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Northcoast Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.73.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $295.63 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $448.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
