Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.67

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.674 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.95.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
