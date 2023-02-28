Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.67

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.674 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.95.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.