Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $143.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $2,984,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 521,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,731,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,027,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.