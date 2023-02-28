Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 78.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

Dollar Tree Profile

DLTR stock opened at $143.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.