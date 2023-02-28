DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT Raised to $35.00 at Roth Mkm

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOOM. KeyCorp began coverage on DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.65. DMC Global has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $35.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 67.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $190,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in DMC Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 156,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 63,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

