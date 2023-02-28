DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT Raised to $35.00 at Roth Mkm

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOOM. KeyCorp began coverage on DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
DMC Global Stock Performance
Shares of BOOM stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.65. DMC Global has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $35.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.
Institutional Trading of DMC Global
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 67.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $190,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in DMC Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 156,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 63,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
