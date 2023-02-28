Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.26% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.3% in the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 657,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,414 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,966,650. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

