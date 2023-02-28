Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stake Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,144 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,634 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 253,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. 133,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,642. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

