DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.3 %

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.05.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.