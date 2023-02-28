Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.95 on March 10th

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.95 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diamondback Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 59.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $23.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

