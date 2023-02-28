Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Trading Down 9.8%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 94,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 47,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

