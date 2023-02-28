Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.46) to GBX 5,100 ($61.54) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.06) to GBX 3,600 ($43.44) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.49) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.