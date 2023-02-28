Diageo plc (DEO) to Issue Dividend of $1.52 on April 18th

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.5187 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $1.43.

Diageo has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Diageo to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Diageo stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,683. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.46) to GBX 5,100 ($61.54) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.92) to GBX 4,500 ($54.30) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

