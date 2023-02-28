dForce USD Price Reaches $1.01 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $167.57 million and $7,974.08 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00404809 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00027825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00123435 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $18,633.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.