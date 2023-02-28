DeversiFi (DVF) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. DeversiFi has a market cap of $62.54 million and $14,025.26 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002683 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

