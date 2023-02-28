Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €25.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

DTE opened at €21.27 ($22.62) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.00 and a 200 day moving average of €19.24. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.29).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

