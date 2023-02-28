Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 54.50 Per Share

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.50 ($0.66) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Derwent London Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 2,586 ($31.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,532.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,379.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 1,783 ($21.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,325 ($40.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,450 ($29.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.17) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,881.20 ($34.77).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

