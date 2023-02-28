Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Announces Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $84,466.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,403.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $84,466.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,403.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

