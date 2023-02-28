Dejitaru Tsuka Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $101.33 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.87 or 0.00422371 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,683.22 or 0.28549489 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.09689224 USD and is down -8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,356,460.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

