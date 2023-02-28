Dechra Pharmaceuticals’ (DPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,112 ($37.55) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.39) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON:DPH traded down GBX 85.89 ($1.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,732.11 ($32.97). 1,812,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,723. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,154.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,853.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,878. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 2,487.45 ($30.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,310 ($52.01).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

