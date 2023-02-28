DataHighway Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $127.02 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00016850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00421734 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.29 or 0.28506436 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,109,500 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.9126454 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,565,426.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

