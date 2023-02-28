Daniel P. Mascaro Sells 2,806 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PGR stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.67. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $144.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

