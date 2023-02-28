Cytokinetics (CYTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.90.

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $442,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,679. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

