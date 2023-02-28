Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Price Performance

Cyren stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Cyren alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.