CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Cut by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after buying an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $199,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. 3,458,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $83.33 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

