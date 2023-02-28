CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

GSLC traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,026. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.01.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

