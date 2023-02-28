Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,014,900 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

