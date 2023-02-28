Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $12,387.20 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) VP John C. Watts sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total value of $12,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,299 shares in the company, valued at $583,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.79. 195,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $182.55.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.