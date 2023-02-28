Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYRX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 34,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

