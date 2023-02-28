CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Gap Up to $21.11

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.11, but opened at $21.82. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 3,732 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $829.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 139.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 48,235 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3,046.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

