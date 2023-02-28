Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Increases Dividend to GBX 61 Per Share

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 61 ($0.74) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Croda International Price Performance

CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,550 ($79.04) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 5,862 ($70.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,082.06 ($97.53). The firm has a market cap of £9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,363.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,865.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,800.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRDA. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($104.98) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,000 ($96.54).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

