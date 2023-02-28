Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is Bwcp LP’s 10th Largest Position

Bwcp LP raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. Crocs accounts for approximately 6.1% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bwcp LP owned 0.28% of Crocs worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Crocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 419.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 165.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 100.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,571 shares of company stock worth $9,354,696 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.64. 330,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,448. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

