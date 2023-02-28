Critical Comparison: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) & Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Axonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Axonics 0 2 7 0 2.78

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ICU Medical and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

ICU Medical presently has a consensus target price of $195.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Axonics has a consensus target price of $79.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.60%. Given Axonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axonics is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical -1.90% 6.51% 3.28% Axonics -31.35% -15.63% -13.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and Axonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.32 billion 3.11 $103.14 million ($1.56) -109.59 Axonics $180.29 million 16.28 -$80.07 million ($1.65) -35.91

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Axonics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

