Critical Analysis: PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) vs. Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Onion Global and PC Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A PC Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.86% 12.06% 8.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of PC Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Onion Global has a beta of -3.52, meaning that its stock price is 452% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Connection has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and PC Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.02 -$55.90 million N/A N/A PC Connection $3.13 billion 0.36 $89.22 million $3.38 12.80

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Summary

PC Connection beats Onion Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

