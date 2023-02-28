CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

