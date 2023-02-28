Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 2.50. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -935.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at $313,122,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

