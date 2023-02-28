Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 98.0% in February

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.90. 10,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,522. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 119,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.