Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMCT. TheStreet lowered Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.36%.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $5,526,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

