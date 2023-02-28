Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $107.79, but opened at $115.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares last traded at $111.32, with a volume of 162,556 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 103.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CL King increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $565,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

