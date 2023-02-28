Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $3.65 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.65 billion and approximately $104.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.74 or 0.00054375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00075780 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009933 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00025823 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003717 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001907 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.