Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.55. 3,976,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,186,597. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $257.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

