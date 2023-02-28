Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,138. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 1.6 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE PGR traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $143.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $144.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $128.67. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

