Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.
Consolidated Water has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.
Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.9 %
CWCO traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $20.58.
CWCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
