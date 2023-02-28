Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Consolidated Water has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.9 %

CWCO traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $1,796,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 424.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 48,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.