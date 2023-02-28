Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on ED. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.
Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.4 %
ED stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.67. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
