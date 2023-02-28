Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ED. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.4 %

ED stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.67. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.