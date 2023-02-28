Conformis (CFMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.84) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Conformis Trading Up 1.2 %
CFMS stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Institutional Trading of Conformis
About Conformis
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
