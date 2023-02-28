Conformis (CFMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.84) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conformis Trading Up 1.2 %

CFMS stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

About Conformis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the second quarter worth about $160,000.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

