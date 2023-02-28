Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $485.13

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 485.13 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 480 ($5.79), with a volume of 327084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 476 ($5.74).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.12) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conduit from GBX 375 ($4.53) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 441.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 381.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £788.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -149.76%.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

